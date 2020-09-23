None of DC's Voting Supercenters Are Located East of the River

As it prepares for potentially massive voter turnout, the D.C. Board of Elections is facing criticism from residents east of the river.

The District will open five voting supercenters, with the Capital One Arena and Nationals Park among them, but none of the supercenters are located in Wards 7 or 8.

Those residents would have to cross the river to reach a supercenter, despite the D.C. Board of Elections making it a priority to identify a location this summer.

"The thought was to try to be able to find places that we could process large numbers of people at one time," said Michael Bennett, chair of the D.C. Board of Elections. "In fact, the very first place we thought of was east of the river in Ward 7 and 8."

Bennett said the board identified the Entertainment and Sports Arena, home of the Washington Mystics, as a potential site.

"I personally checked with EventsDC for the facility and it was not available," he said.

Nearly 20,000 people in Wards 7 and 8 voted in the June primary, which was plagued by long lines. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has repeatedly said she wants every voting precinct open, but we asked her why she wouldn't make the decision to open the arena since the District owns it.

News4 is awaiting comment from EventsDC and the mayor's office.

The Board of Elections has put more resources into Wards 7 and 8 to make up for the lack of a supercenter.

"We actually skewed the number of vote centers to Ward 7 and 8 and we also have more dropboxes in Ward 7 and 8," Bennett said.

Regardless of how you choose to cast your ballot, don't wait, he said.

"We don't have election day; we have election week. So, we are pushing for people to consider this election week and vote as early as possible," Bennett said.

If you choose to do it, in-person early voting in D.C. starts Oct. 27.

Voting Sites in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Early voting centers are highlighted in blue or purple. Not all voting sites in Virginia are listed in the map. Click here to find more polling centers in Virginia.