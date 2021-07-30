No Vaccine – No Entry, Adams Morgan Bar Tells Customers

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, one Washington, D.C., bar says it is requiring all customers show proof of vaccination.

Pitchers in Adams Morgan was closed for much of 2020, when the pandemic caused many businesses to struggle.

"Watching a bar that you've worked your whole life to try to get up to, like, suffer because of this was miserable. Now, we're fully open and now we’re going back to masks. So I don’t know what to expect yet, but I just don’t want to go back to 2020," Owner Dave Perruzza told News4.

Perruzza said he's happy his bar is back open, but the latest surge in cases compelled him to implement a "no vaccine, no entry" policy.

"I’m not going back to 2020, and if you don’t want to take your part and get vaccinated, you're not going to enjoy the benefits of coming to my establishment. I'm sorry," he said.

Pitchers announced the new policy on social media, and, so far, Perruzza said the response has been mostly positive.

"People really appreciate that they're gonna come to establishment where they know everyone is vaccinated because you really don’t know what you're getting when you go into a place," he said.

But he knows the policy could get some negative attention.

"I've been struck by lightning so many times that one more time is not gonna kill me," Perruzza said.

An order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser allows businesses to require proof of vaccination.

"Honestly, I just don’t want to take a chance on my employees' health anymore. It's just enough is enough. Get your shot," Perruzza said.

Perruzza said he thinks other establishments will soon follow suit.