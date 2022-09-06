No surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any.

Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne was listed as the starting returner on both punts and kicks. Head coach Ron Rivera already declared Milne the team's punt returner last week but left his options open at kick returner at the time.

Running back Antonio Gibson is second in line at kick returner; rookie Jahan Dotson is listed as Washington's No. 2 punt returner.

It's worth noting there were no changes among the starters for the Commanders on both sides of the football from when the team released its unofficial depth chart in mid-August, excluding the removal of star pass rusher Chase Young, who was placed on PUP to begin the campaign.

Linebacker Jon Bostic, cornerbacks Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields -- three players added to Washington's defense one day after the initial 53-man roster was finalized -- were all listed as second-stringers.

Here's the Commanders' unofficial Week 1 depth chart...

OFFENSE

QB: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams

WR: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown

WR: Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims

WR: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne

TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas

LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul

C: Chase Roullier

RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer

RT: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles

DEFENSE

DE: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill

DT: Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis, Daniel Wise

DT: Jonathan Allen, Efe Obada, Tyler Clark

DE: James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney

MLB: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo

OLB: Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic, Milo Eifler

CB: Kendall Fuller, Rachad Wildgoose

CB: William Jackson III, Christian Holmes

CB: Benjamin St-Juste, Tariq Castro-Fields

FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves

SS: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Tress Way

PK: Joey Slye

Holder: Tress Way

LS: Camaron Cheeseman

KR: Dax Milne, Antonio Gibson

PR: Dax Milne, Jahan Dotson