No Surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 Depth Chart

The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any.
Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne was listed as the starting returner on both punts and kicks. Head coach Ron Rivera already declared Milne the team's punt returner last week but left his options open at kick returner at the time.
Running back Antonio Gibson is second in line at kick returner; rookie Jahan Dotson is listed as Washington's No. 2 punt returner.
It's worth noting there were no changes among the starters for the Commanders on both sides of the football from when the team released its unofficial depth chart in mid-August, excluding the removal of star pass rusher Chase Young, who was placed on PUP to begin the campaign.
Linebacker Jon Bostic, cornerbacks Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields -- three players added to Washington's defense one day after the initial 53-man roster was finalized -- were all listed as second-stringers.
Here's the Commanders' unofficial Week 1 depth chart...
OFFENSE
QB: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell
RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jonathan Williams
WR: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown
WR: Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims
WR: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne
TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers
LT: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas
LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul
C: Chase Roullier
RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer
RT: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles
DEFENSE
DE: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill
DT: Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis, Daniel Wise
DT: Jonathan Allen, Efe Obada, Tyler Clark
DE: James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney
MLB: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo
OLB: Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic, Milo Eifler
CB: Kendall Fuller, Rachad Wildgoose
CB: William Jackson III, Christian Holmes
CB: Benjamin St-Juste, Tariq Castro-Fields
FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves
SS: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Tress Way
PK: Joey Slye
Holder: Tress Way
LS: Camaron Cheeseman
KR: Dax Milne, Antonio Gibson
PR: Dax Milne, Jahan Dotson