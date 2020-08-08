‘No Retest': Some Prince George's Residents Report Being Turned Away From Virus Test Site

Some residents of Prince George's County, Maryland, have reported they were turned away from a coronavirus test site in Chillum when they tried to get a second test.

Prince George’s County Council member Deni Taveras says went to the county-run free testing site at 6120 Sargent Road because she was experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

But Taveras said she was told she couldn't get retested because she had already gotten a test at a county side months prior.

However, county health officials say residents can get a second test.

"It has come to our attention that some patients seeking another COVID-19 test at some of our sites have been turned away. To be clear, COVID-19 retests are available at the Prince George’s County Health Department’s testing sites," Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said in a statement. "People can be retested if they are symptomatic, have a known or suspected exposure to a positive case, or are part of a County contact tracing case investigation and were directed to be tested."

But soon after Carter released a statement a sign that read "No Retest" was seen at the testing site.

When asked about the sign, a spokesperson for County Executive Angela Alsobrooks' office said she was sending someone to take down the sign.