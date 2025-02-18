‘No reason? No eviction': What a Maryland bill would change for renters, landlords

Tenants’ rights advocates demonstrated in Annapolis on Tuesday to urge state lawmakers to pass a bill designed to give renters more protections.

The Good Cause Eviction Bill would require landlords to state a valid reason for terminating or refusing to renew a lease in Maryland.

“No reason? No eviction!” demonstrators chanted.

Maryland is currently one of six states that prevents counties from passing laws that require landlords to provide a reason for kicking tenants out. The Good Cause Eviction Bill would change that.

“We have to make sure that any type of eviction is for a fair and just reasoning, including those at the end of a lease,” said Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, of Montgomery County.

Advocates argue that landlords can use evictions or refusals to renew leases as ways to retaliate against tenants who raise concerns about living conditions.

“We are seeing countless numbers of tenants who are losing their homes for no other reason other than forming tenants’ associations, seeking promised or required services, or trying to negotiate a fairer rent,” said Matt Losak of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance.

Naima Robinson-Chaney claims she was retaliated against after taking her landlord to court over what she called unjust fees.

“Within 30 days of winning the case, they sent me a 60-day notice of termination,” the Baltimore resident said.

The bill says landlords would still be able to evict tenants for reasons such as:

disorderly conduct

engaging in illegal activities

breaching lease terms

habitually failing to pay rent

Current law states a landlord must give at least 60 days’ notice to terminate a rental agreement.

Those who oppose the bill say it could limit a landlord's ability to kick out a tenant who's causing problems for other tenants.

Last year, this measure passed the House but never came to a vote in the Senate, in a hurdle lawmakers will have to clear before the legislative session ends in April.