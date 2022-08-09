No Real Surprises on Commanders' First Unofficial Depth Chart

No surprises on Commanders' first unofficial depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders entered training camp this summer in an unusual position: most of their starters were already in place.

That's why there were very few surprises, if any, when the Commanders released their first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday, four days before Washington takes the field for its preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Washington's unofficial depth chart included its three players currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, Chase Young, Logan Thomas and Tyler Larsen, as well as Cornelius Lucas, who remains on the Non-Football Injury list.

On offense, Trai Turner was listed as the team's starting right guard, despite the fact he's missed almost the entirety of training camp due to a quad injury. Wes Schweitzer, who's taken the bulk of the starting right guard reps, was listed as Turner's backup.

Defensively, Jamin Davis is listed as the team's starting outside linebacker next to Cole Holcomb. Veteran David Mayo, who has taken some snaps over Davis in certain formations, is listed as Holcomb's backup.

Perhaps the biggest camp battle in Ashburn is on special teams, as both the kick and punt return jobs remain open following the departure of DeAndre Carter this offseason. Alex Erickson is currently listed as the team's No. 1 option at both spots, ahead of Dax Milne for punt returner and Kyric McGowan as kick returner.

Here is the full Commanders unofficial depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson Jr., Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson, Reggie Bonnafon

WR: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Marken Michel, Kyric McGowan

WR: Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon

WR: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne, Alex Erickson, Matt Cole

TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges, Armani Rogers, Eli Wolf, Alex Armah

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Rashod Hill, Aaron Monteiro

LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul, Willie Beavers, Deion Calhoun

C: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Keith Ismael, Jon Toth

RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Nolan Laufenberg

RT: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles, Alex Akingbulu

DEFENSE

DE: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, William Bradley-King, Jacub Panasiuk

DT: Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis, Daniel Wise, Justin Hamilton

DT: Jonathan Allen, David Bada, Efe Obada, Tyler Clark

DE: Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi

MLB: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo, Milo Eifler, Tre Walker

OLB: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, Nate Gerry

CB: Kendall Fuller, Corn Elder, Troy Apke, DeJuan Neal

CB: William Jackson III, Christian Holmes, Channing Stribling, De’Vante Bausby

CB: Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson, Josh Drayden

FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves

SS: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest, Ferrod Gardner, Steven Parker

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Tress Way

PK: Joey Slye

H: Tress Way

LS: Camaron Cheeseman

KR: Alex Erickson, Kyric McGowan, Jaret Patterson

PR: Alex Erickson, Dax Milne, Kyric McGowan