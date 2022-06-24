No Charges for Montgomery County Officers in 2021 Fatal Shooting

Four Montgomery County police officers involved in a deadly shooting last year in Silver Spring will not face charges, according to a report from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Osman Sesay, 27, was shot and killed about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, near Wayne and Dartmouth avenues, News4 reported.

The police-involved shooting happened after officers pulled over a white Mercedes that was sought in another shooting outside a restaurant.

News4's Cory Smith reports on the police video released as part of the investigation into a fatal police shooting in Silver Spring.

Investigators say Sesay climbed out of the backseat against officers' commands and pointed a handgun at them.

The four officers fired their guns at Sesay, according to the report.

The report says officers approached Sesay about seven minutes after the shooting, found no signs of life then called fire and rescue services. The officers did not attempt first aid, investigators said.

All deadly police-involved shootings in Maryland are investigated by a unit appointed by the Attorney General's office.

The Howard County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the report and decided not to pursue charges.