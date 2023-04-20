No Charges for Man Who Stabbed Suspected Carjacker to Death in Northeast DC

A man who stabbed a suspected carjacker to death last week in Northeast D.C. will not face charges, authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the man, who intervened as a woman was carjacked at a BP gas station on Kenilworth Avenue, near the D.C.-Maryland border. The office did not release details on the reason for the decision.

Surveillance footage obtained by News4 showed a terrifying, minute-long struggle between the suspect and a woman who had pulled up to a gas pump. She drove up in a white sedan at about 11 a.m. on April 13, went into the store, pumped gas and got back into her car. After she sat in the car for a couple minutes, a man wearing a ball cap and backpack approached her with a metal baton.

He demanded that she get out of the car but she refused, police said. For the next minute and 12 seconds, the two struggled inside the car.

A man who was getting his car serviced saw what was happening and ran over, police said. He then stabbed the suspected carjacker repeatedly.

The suspect got away with the car as the woman rolled out and collapsed. He made it only about a block before he crashed into two other vehicles at Eastern Avenue.

A witness said he was stopped at the traffic light in a white pickup when the white sedan came up from behind and hit his truck as well as a black sedan.

The woman driving that car said she watched as a man bleeding profusely climbed out of the driver’s side window and staggered up Eastern Avenue, where he collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Davon Jones. He was 29.

It wasn’t clear if the carjacking victim was hurt.

Motor vehicle thefts are up 105% this year so far as compared with the same period last year, from 982 reports to 2,017 reports, D.C. crime statistics show.