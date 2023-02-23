No Charges for DC Officer Who Fatally Shot Man at Wharf

A D.C. police officer who fatally shot a man at the Wharf last summer will not face any charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw shot 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson after he and his wife, who is also a D.C. officer saw Wilson pointing a gun at someone the night of July 16, police and prosecutors said.

The attorney's office said Thursday there was not enough evidence of excessive force to pursue charges against Bagshaw.

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Commander Bagshaw used excessive force under the circumstances," the attorney's office said in a release.

Bagshaw and his wife were off-duty and having dinner at Bistro du Jour on the Southwest waterfront about 9 p.m., when they saw people at another restaurant nearby crouching down, authorities said.

Edited video footage D.C. police released last year shows people sitting inside a restaurant suddenly scramble to the ground. Footage from outside shows a young man walking as he points a gun and holds a bag.

Bagshaw and his wife walked toward the commotion. When they saw Wilson pointing a gun at another person, Bagshaw retrieved his service pistol from its holster, pointed it in the direction of Wilson and said, “MPD, drop the gun!” the attorney's office said.

Wilson didn't comply, and Bagshaw fired one round that hit Wilson in the left cheek.

Wilson died later that night at George Washington University Hospital.

Police said officers recovered a handgun at the scene and a bag containing more than $30,000 in cash.

Bagshaw was placed on paid administrative during the investigation of the shooting. His wife’s name was not released. She was not armed at the time of the shooting, police said.