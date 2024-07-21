NJ Transit, Amtrak resume service with delays between NYC and Philly after earlier suspension

NJ Transit and Amtrak train service between New York City and Philadelphia was suspended Sunday afternoon due to a downed wire, according to NYC Emergency Management Department. Service resumed later in the evening but both both rail services warned of residual delays of up to 45 minutes.

NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service between Newark International Airport and Metro Park was suspended as a result of the downed wire near Rahway, while North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended between New York and Woodbridge, NJ Transit said.

Westbound NJ Transit trains are bypassing North Elizabeth, Elizabeth, Linden and Rahway with passengers being advised to transfer at Metro Park for eastbound service to bypassed stations, NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were honored by the system's bus and private carrier buses, NJ Transit said.

Downed Wire: @Amtrak & @NJTRANSIT service is suspended between New York & Philadelphia in both directions. Info: https://t.co/vnPCa7vg4G. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/Z57h8ll8kC. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 21, 2024

NEC/NJCL rail svc has resumed and subject to 45-min delays due to downed utility wires on Amtrak's NEC tracks near Rahway. WB trains are bypassing N. Eliz., Eliz., Linden & Rahway. Cust. to transfer at Metro Park for EB svc to bypassed stations. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 21, 2024

Amtrak said downed overhead wires suspended service between Metropark and Newark Penn Station.

"This issue has the potential to impact all services between Philadelphia 30th Street (PHL) and New York (NYP) due to resulting rail congestion," Amtrak is warning passengers.

Around 6:30 p.m., Amtrak said crews were able to fix the downed wire issue and normal operations were resuming with delays.

"As rail congestion clears in the impacted area, residual delays of up to 40 minutes should be expected. We sincerely appreciate your patience as we work through this service disruption," Amtrak said.

Service is restored between New York and Philadelphia https://t.co/IN5pCwfzyC — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 21, 2024

Amtrak said passengers looking to change their reservations should call 1-800-USA-RAIL.