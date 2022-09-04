us open

Nick Kyrgios Upsets Top-Seeded Daniil Medvedev, Advances to US Open Quarterfinals

Kyrgios will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

By Logan Reardon

Kyrgios upsets No. 1 Medvedev, advances to US Open quarterfinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nick Kyrgios is moving on to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old Aussie defeated world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the fourth round on Sunday night – 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev won the U.S. Open over Novak Djokovic last year for his first Grand Slam win.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been rolling since arriving in New York. He defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets in the first round. It took four sets for him to beat Benjamin Bonzi in the second round before another straight sets win over J.J. Wolf in the third round. His previous best U.S. Open finish was the third round, which he reached three times.

Kyrgios, who is the No. 23 seed, is in the midst of a career year. He reached the Wimbledon final before losing to Djokovic, but that represents his best Grand Slam result to date.

In the quarterfinals, Kyrgios is set to face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov after he upset No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta. The match between Kyrgios and Khachanov is set for Tuesday.

