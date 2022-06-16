NHL reveals logo for Capitals-Hurricanes' 2023 Stadium Series game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals are facing the Carolina Hurricanes next February in the NHL Stadium Series. On Wednesday night, the NHL revealed the logo for the game:

The Stadium Series logo just dropped ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FfzHpxzfcn — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2022

The game will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 18, 2023. The oak tree in the logo is a nod to Raleigh, the "City of Oaks," while the twelve lights at the top signify the twelfth game in the Stadium Series.

The Capitals won their previous Stadium Series matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. It was held at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will be playing an outdoor game for the first time in team history. This season, the Capitals took three of four contests against Carolina.

In the most recent Stadium Series game last February, the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Next season will also feature an outdoor game in the Winter Classic Series, with the Boston Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park in Boston on January 2, 2023.