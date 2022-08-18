NFL's Highest-Paid Defensive Players After Derwin James' Record Deal

NFL's highest-paid defenders after Derwin James' record deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Los Angeles Chargers were able to end star safety Derwin James' hold-in.

But it took a record-setting contract to do so.

James, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, signed a four-year extension worth a reported $76.4 million on Wednesday. With an average annual value of $19.13 million, the deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

That title previously belonged to Pittsburgh Steelers two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, though only for a couple of months. Fitzpatrick inked a four-year, $73.61 million extension ($18.4 million average) back in June.

So James is now the highest-paid player at his position entering the 2022 season, but where does he rank among all NFL defensive players?

Who is the NFL's highest-paid defensive player?

To no surprise, Aaron Donald leads all defensive players in average annual salary this season at $31.66 million. The Los Angeles Rams gave the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a three-year, $95 million contract in June. There are just 12 players with a higher average salary than Donald, and all of them are quarterbacks.

Donald is the only defensive player with an average salary of at least $30 million, with Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt next at $28 million. Watt secured a four-year, $112 million extension ahead of the 2021 campaign, where he went on to tie Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5 and win Defensive Player of the Year.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa rounds out the top three with an average salary of $27 million. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the second season of a five-year, $135 million extension.

And one of Bosa's new Chargers teammates is a couple of spots behind him. Former DPOY Khalil Mack is tied with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for the fifth-highest average salary at $23.5 million. Mack, who Los Angeles acquired from the Chicago Bears over the offseason, is going into the fourth year of a six-year, $141 million deal. Crosby, meanwhile, got a four-year, $94 million extension in March.

Mack and Crosby trail former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett for fourth. The Cleveland Browns two-time All-Pro defensive end has four years remaining on his five-year, $125 million contract ($25 million average).

The Chargers now have three of the 20 highest-paid defenders as Derwin James checks in at No. 17, behind Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million) and ahead of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner ($19.04 million).

Here's a full look at the NFL's highest-paid defensive players by average annual salary, according to Spotrac:

1. DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams: $31,666,667

2. OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,002,750

3. DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers: $27,000,000

4. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns: $25,000,000

T-5. DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders: $23,500,000

T-5. OLB Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers: $23,500,000

T-7. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers: $21,000,000

T-7. DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts: $21,000,000

T-7. DE Leonard Williams, New York Giants: $21,000,000

10. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns: $20,100,000

T-11. DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: $20,000,000

T-11. OLB Von Miller, Buffalo Bills: $20,000,000

T-11. CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams: $20,000,000

14. LB Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts: $19,700,000

15. CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: $19,520,600

16. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: $19,500,000

17. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers: $19,133,000

18. LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers: $19,045,000

19. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: $18,403,059

T-20. DT Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders: $18,000,000

T-20. CB Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins: $18,000,000