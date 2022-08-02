NFL reveals Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady while he was with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has released the findings and discipline from the independent investigation into integrity of the game policy violations involving the Miami Dolphins.

Tom Brady's name comes up multiple times in the report.

The league found that the Dolphins had impermissible contact with Brady in 2019 and 2020 when he was under contract with the New England Patriots. The league states the Dolphins' communication with Brady began "as early as August 2019 and continued through the 2019 season and postseason." The report also says the Dolphins again had impermissible contact with Brady after the 2021 season when the future Hall of Fame quarterback was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer laid out all the major findings from the investigation in the following tweet:

NFL's findings concluded ...



• Miami had contact with Tom Brady in 2019.

• Miami spoke with Brady in '21 about becoming a team exec/limited partner.

• Miami spoke with Sean Payton's agent without consent from the Saints.

• Miami didn't tank in 2019 under Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/EQXONnOV2n — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 2, 2022

What are the consequences for Miami?

The league is handing down strict punishment to the Dolphins for their violations, including the loss of a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round selection.

• Loss of '23 first-round pick, '24 third-round pick.
• Ross suspended through 10/17/22.
• Ross off all NFL committees indefinitely.
• Ross fined $1.5 million.



• Loss of '23 first-round pick, '24 third-round pick.

• Ross suspended through 10/17/22.

• Ross off all NFL committees indefinitely.

• Ross fined $1.5 million. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 2, 2022

The Patriots will play the Dolphins at Miami on Sept. 9 in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. The Bucs host the Dolphins for joint practices in Tampa Bay next week. It's going to be an interesting August and September for these three franchises.