NFL MVP Odds: Who Is Favored to Win in 2022-23?

Carson Wentz among NFL MVP favorites in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.

Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

AP named Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers the MVP the last two seasons, but will he win it a third year in a row?

Here are the early NFL MVP odds for the 2022-23 campaign, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022-23?

Rodgers is expected to be dethroned by a younger quarterback this year, according to PointsBet. The current favorite to win NFL MVP in the 2022-23 campaign is Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

Here are the top 18 players with the best odds:

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.