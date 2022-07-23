NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Which Player Is Favored to Win in 2022-23?

By Sanjesh Singh

Chase Young among Comeback Player of the Year favorites in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The game was not the same without some of these superstars. 

When the 2022-23 NFL season kicks off, some of the league’s best players will be returning to the field after missing ample time in the previous campaign.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Depending on their production after the season ends, they could be in line for the Comeback Player of the Year award, which is typically given to a player who bounced back in a major way after suffering an injury or improving their output. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the award last year after leading his team to the Super Bowl one year after tearing his left ACL and MCL. 

So, who could win the award in 2022-23? These players have the best odds, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

gas prices 17 hours ago

Gas Prices Slowly Decrease

The News4 Rundown 14 hours ago

Video Released in Police Shootings: The News4 Rundown

Who is favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022-23?

The current favorite to win NFL Comeback of the Year in 2022-23 is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who missed nine games last season after breaking a bone in his foot. 

Along with Henry, these 12 players have the best odds to win the award:

  • Derrick Henry: +375
  • Jameis Winston: +500
  • Christian McCaffrey: +700
  • Michael Thomas: +1300
  • Daniel Jones: +1300
  • Mitch Trubisky: +1400
  • Baker Mayfield: +1400
  • Marcus Mariota: +1400
  • Chase Young: +1400
  • Deshaun Watson: +1600
  • J.K. Dobbins: +1600
  • Juju Smith-Schuster: +2000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us