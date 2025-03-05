Skip to content
Breaking
Live updates: Trump addresses Congress for first time since return to White House
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Politics
Consumer
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Watch 24/7
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Email preferences
Sign out
Trending
Federal Worker Resources
🌸 Cherry blossoms
🏛 Trump Administration
🌡️ Storm Team4 Forecast
🚨Potomac Crash
📨 NBC4 newsletters
📺 Watch 24/7
Our news standards
Expand
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information