News4 Dads Share Their Best Dad Jokes

For Father's Day this year, our News4 dads are sharing their best dad jokes. Which one is your favorite?

Leon Harris

What kind of dog can out jump a skyscraper? Any dog, skyscrapers can't jump.

Adam Tuss

What do you call a computer that sings? A-DELL.

Scott MacFarlane

I'm friends with almost all the letters in the alphabet. I just don't know why.

Shomari Stone

I want to name my dogs, Apple Watch and Rolex. So I can have a watch dog.

Doug Kammerer

A lion and a tiger are taking a test. The lion sees that the tiger is looking over his shoulder. He turns around, he says, "You're a cheetah!"

Pat Collins

This grasshopper walks into the bar and the bartender says, "Hey, I've got a drink named after you." And the grasshopper says, "You have a drink named, Steven?"