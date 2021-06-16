Father's Day

News4 Dads Share Their Best Dad Jokes

By NBC Washington Staff

news4 dads

For Father's Day this year, our News4 dads are sharing their best dad jokes. Which one is your favorite?

Leon Harris

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

What kind of dog can out jump a skyscraper? Any dog, skyscrapers can't jump.

Local

Germantown 36 mins ago

Germantown Shootout Caught on Video Damages Home, Cars

Potomac River 47 mins ago

Staying Safe on the Potomac River This Summer

Adam Tuss

What do you call a computer that sings?  A-DELL.

Scott MacFarlane

I'm friends with almost all the letters in the alphabet. I just don't know why.

Shomari Stone

I want to name my dogs, Apple Watch and Rolex. So I can have a watch dog.

Doug Kammerer

A lion and a tiger are taking a test. The lion sees that the tiger is looking over his shoulder. He turns around, he says, "You're a cheetah!"

Pat Collins

This grasshopper walks into the bar and the bartender says, "Hey, I've got a drink named after you." And the grasshopper says, "You have a drink named, Steven?"

This article tagged under:

Father's DayDad Jokes
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us