Newly Empowered Virginia Democrats Promise Action

An increasingly diverse Virginia General Assembly is convening Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who are promising to enact a litany of changes.

In the weeks since Democrats retook control of the state House and Senate, they have laid out an ambitious agenda.

Likely the most prominent debate this year will be on gun control, an area where Democrats have promised significant changes.

Eileen Filler-Corn will become the first female Speaker of the House of Delegates in state history. She represents Virginia's 41st House District, which lies in Fairfax County and includes Springfield and Burke.

Great to be with so many colleagues, friends and faith leaders at this morning's Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast. Cooperation, collaboration and inclusivity are so important as we begin this 401st year of the Virginia General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/1QEq6acBES — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) January 8, 2020

Virginia is poised to become the decisive 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, a gender equality measure.

They have also pledged to ease restrictions on abortion access and raise the minimum wage. Lawmakers also will be tasked with passing a two-year state budget during the 60-day session.

I'm joining House and Senate leaders @EFillerCorn, @DickSaslaw, @C_Herring, and @SenatorLocke this morning to announce our joint legislative priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session. Watch here: https://t.co/SNdePsslLe — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is promising sweeping changes to the state's criminal justice reforms that include decriminalizing marijuana, softening the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items and reducing the number of Virginians whose driver's licenses are suspended.