New York man leads chase, crashes into cars in Loudoun County, authorities say

Multiple people were injured when a man suspected of stealing a truck in New York led Loudoun County deputies on a chase that ended in a four-car crash Saturday morning in Sterling, Virginia, authorities said.

The incident began just before 8:30 a.m. at the Sheetz gas station on Dulles Plaza, where people called the sheriff's office to report two men passed out in a truck.

Deputies went up to the truck and saw what they suspected were drugs and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

That's when the driver regained consciousness and hit the gas, nearly hitting two deputies, according to authorities.

The suspect then took off on Shaw Road and turned onto Sterling Boulevard, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say he then sped in the wrong direction down Sterling Boulevard near Maple Avenue and crashed into multiple cars until the truck eventually landed on its side on a median.

"I have four vehicles here in the crash. Two possibly hurt," a deputy could be heard saying in dispatch audio.

In total, four people were injured, including the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Justin Connor, and his passenger. All four received treatment at area hospitals, the sheriff's office said.

While deputies arrested Connor, a dog that he had in the truck bit one of the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they discovered after the arrest that the vehicle Connor was driving was reported stolen in New York.

Connor, of Rochester, New York, was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on law enforcement, larceny, obsructing justice, eluding, driving without a license and giving a false identity to law enforcement.

He's in jail in Loudoun County without bond.

The sheriff's office said there are no charges against the passenger of the vehicle at this time.