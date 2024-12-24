New York family's puppy and car stolen from Forestville Wawa

He’s a small dog out there in a big world.

A 3-month-old puppy named Benji was stolen Friday, along with his family’s car, at a Wawa in Forestville, Maryland.

“He’s tiny,” said KerryAnn Wiltshire, one of Benji’s owners. “He’s very, very tiny, very loving.”

Wiltshire says she and her boyfriend were driving from New York to North Carolina Friday when they stopped at a Wawa near the Ritchie Station Shopping Center in Prince George’s County to get gas and use the restroom. She says they turned off the engine and locked the black Nissan Altima with Benji, a Peekapoo, inside.

But when they left the store a few minutes later:

“We came out and we see a guy with a mask on and gloves running towards the car. He gets in the car and drives off,” Wiltshire said. “When he drove off, we start running trying to chase after the car. I guess he had an SUV behind him, so we call police.”

The Nissan was recovered in the District Sunday. Wiltshire says none of her belongings were found in it.

“The most important thing in that vehicle was not a thing, it was my son Benji, my dog. I had my dog, gifts for the kids, clothing, my phone, a thousand dollars, my ID, bank cards” she said.

Wiltshire says it would be a miracle if Benji could be reunited with her children, who are ages 5, 7 and 9.