New year, new laws in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The new year brought a few new laws to the D.C. area. Although July 1 and Oct. 1 are generally the big dates for new laws going into effect, here are a few you'll want to know about whether you live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Washington, DC

Cashless-only business ban: Businesses in the District now are required to accept cash, as a new law prohibiting cashless businesses went into effect Jan. 1.

Retailers may not "discriminate against cash as a form of payment for goods or services," according to the D.C. Council. That means businesses can't refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and may not post signs on their premises that cash payments are not accepted.

Businesses also are not allowed charge a higher price to customers who pay cash.

However, there are some exceptions to the cashless ban; you can see those here.

Virginia

Minimum wage: Virginia's minimum wage is increasing from $12 to $12.41.

Maryland

New tiers of fines for speeding in work zones: If you speed in a Maryland highway work zone, be prepared to pay a hefty fine. A new tiered system of fines went into effect Jan. 1. If you're driving 12-15 mph over the speed limit, the fine will be $60. Fines get progressively higher from there. For super speeders driving 40 mph or more over the limit, the fine is $500; if workers are present, the speeder will be slapped with a $1,000 fine.