PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

New President Begins Tenure at Prince George's Community College

By Tracee Wilkins and Margot Cohen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The fall semester at Prince George’s Community College is underway with a new president at the helm.

Dr. Falecia Williams is the ninth president to lead PGCC after spending more than 22 years at Valencia College in Orlando.

Williams says her passion for higher education comes from her own upbringing.

Local

Recycling 40 mins ago

Rules of Recycling

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Maryland Veterans Home Emerging From COVID-19 Crisis

“I am a first-generation college grad myself and that has propelled me to take that on as one of the underlying themes of my life.”

Williams acknowledged her first year will be challenging in the midst of a pandemic.

The majority of classes are being held online with very little in-person learning and temperature checks are required, but Williams says she believes the pandemic also presents a unique opportunity for community colleges.

“I am of the mindset that what has been, we will see remnants of but it will never be again as it once was. The vision that I must craft is one that stabilizes the institution and positions it for the next 50 or 60 years.”

Williams says she was drawn to Prince George’s County because of the population the community college serves, which includes many students of color who are breaking the chains of poverty for the first time.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYcollegeCOMMUNITY COLLEGE
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us