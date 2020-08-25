New President Begins Tenure at Prince George's Community College

The fall semester at Prince George’s Community College is underway with a new president at the helm.

Dr. Falecia Williams is the ninth president to lead PGCC after spending more than 22 years at Valencia College in Orlando.

Williams says her passion for higher education comes from her own upbringing.

“I am a first-generation college grad myself and that has propelled me to take that on as one of the underlying themes of my life.”

Williams acknowledged her first year will be challenging in the midst of a pandemic.

The majority of classes are being held online with very little in-person learning and temperature checks are required, but Williams says she believes the pandemic also presents a unique opportunity for community colleges.

“I am of the mindset that what has been, we will see remnants of but it will never be again as it once was. The vision that I must craft is one that stabilizes the institution and positions it for the next 50 or 60 years.”

Williams says she was drawn to Prince George’s County because of the population the community college serves, which includes many students of color who are breaking the chains of poverty for the first time.