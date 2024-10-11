New Maryland firehouse – empty for months without water – now open for business

A new Maryland firehouse that sat empty for months lacking access to water is finally up and running.

“Much improved, a lot more space, easier to get in and out,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The firehouse on Frederick Road 355 employs 40 people and has all the high-tech bells and whistles, creature comforts, and a lot of space.

“Quite an improvement from the warehouse area where they have been for decades,” Piringer said.

In March, News4 first reported the new facility was finished but sitting empty because there was no way to power the nearby wastewater pumping station.

“They went through some extraordinary effort to bring in some smaller sewage pumps that will adequately manage the flow from the fire station alone,” Montgomery County Department of General Services Director David Dise said.

With coordination between several county departments, Potomac Edison and Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, they figured out a workaround to get permanent power to that station. Until that work is done, onsite generators will do the job, making it possible to get water to this new firehouse.

“The fire department does an exceptional job normally, and this will just simply aide them in doing an even better job,” Dise said

“We are pleased that the collaborative discussions with Montgomery County allowed for the opening of the fire station, and we look forward to a permanent and equitable solution that allows for electric power at the wastewater pumping station,” WSSC said in a statement.

The official ribbon cutting is set for Oct. 24.

