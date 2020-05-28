VIRGINIA TECH

New Lawsuit Filed Against Virginia Tech Over Hazing

By Associated Press

Another former cadet has filed a lawsuit against Virginia Tech over being suspended in connection with a blood-pinning ceremony.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court alleges the university violated the due process rights of Christopher J. Dana when it disciplined him following a student conduct hearing on hazing, The Roanoke Times reports.

In April, three Virginia Tech students sued over the same issue. A dozen cadets were found to have violated the school’s hazing policy in December and suspended over allegations that the military organization held a ceremony where the sharp ends of military pins were stabbed into the chests of underclassmen.

That legal action followed settlement of a separate lawsuit by a former student accused of overseeing the ceremony and also argued he was denied due process.

Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said in a text message to the newspaper that the school wouldn't comment on the latest lawsuit because it hadn't received it.

