PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

New Gambling Hall, Rosie's, Now Open in Northern Virginia

Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Dumfries has 150 machines that function like slot machines, but the payoffs are actually tied to the results from old horse races

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

Northern Virginia's first licensed gambling operation is open to the general public.

Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Dumfries in southern Prince William County opened Friday after a soft opening of several days.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The gambling hall has 150 machines that function like slot machines, but the payoffs are actually tied to the results from an archive of old horse races.

Rosie's outlets have been popular in Richmond and three other locations in Virginia. State law dedicates a small portion of the machines' proceeds to supporting purses at Virginia's only horse track, Colonial Downs in New Kent County.

Local

COVID-19 43 mins ago

Northam Issues Emergency Order for Hospitals as Virus Cases Rise

Virginia 56 mins ago

Virginia Man Who Tried to Walk Home in Snowstorm Found Dead

While Rosie's is the only gambling hall licensed in the wealthy Northern Virginia market, it will face competition from full-fledged casinos bordering the state in Maryland and West Virginia.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTYNorthern VirginiaGamblingDumfries
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us