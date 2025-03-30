New bill aims to help federal workers in Prince George's County

A new bill introduced in Prince George's County looks to assist federal workers who were furloughed or laid off.

It comes after the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, slashed thousands of federal jobs.

“If our federal workers are unable to pay their mortgages and fall back, I mean, it’s going to have a huge impact,” said Councilwoman Wala Blegay, one of the sponsors of the bill.

The Federal Worker Emergency Assistance Act would first offer a $1,000 check per person along with creating housing and utility relief in the form of temporary property tax deferments and waived late fees for up to six months.

“We want them to know that they are heard,” Blegay said. “They have come to me complaining about not feeling the support, and I’m just letting them know we are here.”

The legislation comes at a time when Prince George's County is dealing with a projected $170 million shortfall. Blegay says she understands the budget constraints and is willing to work to find common ground.

“We’ve narrowed the amount that each person will get,” Blegay said. “We do understand that we’re dealing with a budget deficit right now, however, we need to do something,”

At least 75,000 county residents work for the federal government. The legislation would look to expand food bank access and grocery voucher programs, offer incentives for businesses that hire laid-off workers and offer free job training.

“We’re going to need to bridge just a little bit of assistance to keep people going,” said Krystal Oriadha, co-chair of Prince George’s County Council and co-sponsor of the bill.

Oriadha said these measures are just the first step in creating more opportunities for laid off workers.

“The real reality is how do make sure that people go back to work and they also stay here in Prince George’s County,” Oriadha said.