New App Can Be Used for Toll Payments on Virginia Highways

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

The private company that runs Virginia's Express Lanes has launched an app that allows for mobile payment of tolls.

Transurban says its new GoToll app is ideal for people who occasionally use Virginia's toll roads but don't have an E-Z Pass toll transponder installed in their car.

The app currently works on 12 Virginia highways, including the Express Lanes on the Capital Beltway, I-95 and I-66 in Northern Virginia. It can also be used on the I-64 Express Lanes, the Elizabeth River Tunnels and the Chesapeake Expressway. Here's a full list.

Drivers who sign up for the app will register using their car's license plate number.

You'll need to sign up for the service at least six hours before using it on some roads, Transurban says.

Transactions on the app incur an 85-cent service fee.

The app does not currently work on any highways outside Virginia but Transurban said it hopes to eventually expand nationwide.

