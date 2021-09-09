Netflix Looking for Extras in DC for Obama-Backed Civil Rights Movie ‘Rustin'

Netflix is searching the D.C. area for extras to appear in an upcoming film about an unsung civil rights leader, “Rustin,” which is backed by the Obamas’ production company, WTOP first reported.

The film follows Bayard Rustin, a key organizer of the 1963 March on Washington who became an LGBTQ+ advocate after being outed as gay, according to the Smithsonian.

The film will recreate the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Extras must have a ‘60s look, including natural-colored hair and a clean-shaven face, Extras Casting Director Rose Locke told WTOP.

“Rustin” is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

The Hollywood production will be directed by George C. Wolfe, who also did “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” — Chadwick Boseman's last movie.

Applications are now open now for filming in October. Pay is $250 a day.

According to WTOP, you can apply by emailing Rustin-DC@RoseLockeCasting.com with your name, age, height, weight, phone number and three professional-looking photos.