Protests

Netanyahu's DC visit cost MPD $8M, with 90K overtime hours

MPD officers racked up a total of about 90,000 hours of overtime from July 21 to 27, the department told News4

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter

Bryan Dozier/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s weeklong visit to D.C. in late July was met with high security, road closures and protests.

For Metropolitan Police Department officers, that meant long hours and millions of dollars in overtime pay.

Nearly 2,700 MPD officers worked 33 extra hours each from July 21 to 27. Overtime pay plus other costs added up to about $8 million total, the department told News4 on Wednesday.

MPD officers racked up a total of about 90,000 hours of overtime.

Your federal tax dollars pick up the cost.

