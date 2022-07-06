Nesbitt Stepping Down as Director of DC Health

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt is leaving her role as Director of DC Health, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

Nesbitt started working at DC Health in 2015 and led D.C. through the COVID-19 pandemic.

After leading @_DCHealth for more than seven years, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will be departing from DC Government.



Thank you, Dr. Nesbitt, for your incredible service and leadership as DC’s Doctor.



My Full Statement: — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 6, 2022

“Under Dr. Nesbitt’s leadership, D.C. led one of the strongest responses to COVID-19 in the nation," Bowser said in a statement. "And at countless situational updates, Dr. Nesbitt answered every question our community had about COVID-19, viruses, vaccinations, and so much more."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During her seven years, Nesbitt established the agency’s Office of Health Equity, served as co-chair on the Safer, Stronger Advisory Committee and was a steering committee member of Live.Long.DC, an initiative to end the opioid epidemic in D.C., a release said.

Nesbitt's last day at DC Health is July 29 and an interim director has yet to be announced. The release said Nesbitt will be leaving the agency for opportunities outside of the D.C. government.

“Her passion for helping people and for building healthier, more equitable communities has been a tremendous asset to our city," Bowser said. "And now we wish her well as she moves on to the next chapter in her career.”

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.