Neighbors worried about safety after massive rowdy Brandywine house pool party

Some Brandywine residents are upset after a rowdy pool party that drew crowds of people spilled into the rest of the neighborhood.

As many as 200 cars and 600 to 800 people were on Heritage Drive, about a half mile long street, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The party had been originally advertised on social media.

“People have had parties, but nothing close to that scale,” said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Neighbors said there were cars parked on lawns, people changing clothes under their trees and using their lawns for bathrooms.

“They were littering, they were loitering, they were yelling, cussing, smoking” the neighbor said. “They left trash in our yards, there’s cars in our yard, broken beer bottles.”

The situation was not unlike the one in Potomac over Memorial Day Weekend, another party advertised on social media. The party was held at a home that was rented out and eventually spilled out into the neighborhood.

In addition to the annoyance, the same neighbor worried of additional problems — even danger.

Neighbors in a Potomac, Maryland, community are unhappy with the police response to a mansion party they say got out of hand. News4’s Darcy Spencer reports.

“When it spills out into the whole neighborhood, that becomes a problem,” the neighbor said. “You can't get the ambulance, fire truck down there, or if anybody had to run to the emergency room, anything, there’s no way they're getting through there quickly.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s office said the organizers for the Brandywine party hired private security. Deputies said security for the party promoters began to shut down the party when it became clear there were too many people. Charles County deputies arrived, and one person was arrested for assault.

In the aftermath of two similar events, lawmakers are taking notice.

State Delegate Linda Foley, who represents Montgomery County, said situations like this are not unique to Maryland and that she’s looking at ways to address it.

“Whether or not other state legislatures have taken action to try and prevent these events from occurring and wreaking havoc on our neighborhoods,” she said.

The challenge will be differentiating between events like a wedding or reception and commercial events like these parties, where zoning issues come into play.

The Charles County zoning board has put the homeowner in Brandywine on notice of a zoning violation, which carries fines if the violation continues.