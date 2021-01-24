Montgomery County

Neighbor Rescues Couple, Grandkids From Fire in Gaithersburg

The neighbor rescued the grandfather, then the grandmother and one child, and then grabbed the second child

By NBC Washington Staff

gaithersburg fire
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

A townhouse in Gaithersburg caught fire late Saturday with a man, woman and their young grandchildren inside, but a neighbor helped them get out safely, officials say. 

A neighbor helped the couple and their 18-month-old twin grandkids flee the fire in the 10100 block of Sterling Terrace, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said. The man rescued the grandfather, then the grandmother and one child, and then grabbed the second child. 

No one was injured but several families are displaced, the fire department said. Photos show flames leaping from the garage. 

Firefighters were called to the townhouse at 11 p.m. About 85 firefighters responded and were able to get the blaze under control amid temperatures in the 20s. 

No one was injured but the fire caused an estimated $2.2 million in damage. The cause is still undetermined but it appears to have been electrical in nature, starting in the garage and igniting combustibles. 

