Neighbor Rescues Couple, Grandkids From Fire in Gaithersburg

A townhouse in Gaithersburg caught fire late Saturday with a man, woman and their young grandchildren inside, but a neighbor helped them get out safely, officials say.

A neighbor helped the couple and their 18-month-old twin grandkids flee the fire in the 10100 block of Sterling Terrace, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said. The man rescued the grandfather, then the grandmother and one child, and then grabbed the second child.

No one was injured but several families are displaced, the fire department said. Photos show flames leaping from the garage.

Initial Dispatch (~1120p 1/23) 10100blk Sterling Terrace, MOR TH, first arriving @mcfrs firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage & extending upward (pre-arrival photo from neighbor) https://t.co/RROwN1Fpq1 pic.twitter.com/LX6IDwqAQM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 24, 2021

Firefighters were called to the townhouse at 11 p.m. About 85 firefighters responded and were able to get the blaze under control amid temperatures in the 20s.

No one was injured but the fire caused an estimated $2.2 million in damage. The cause is still undetermined but it appears to have been electrical in nature, starting in the garage and igniting combustibles.

