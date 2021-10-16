Nearly 200K ‘Soul Boxes' on National Mall Honor Gun Violence Victims

Art, memorial and activism collide on the National Mall this weekend in a project that represents lives affected by gunfire.

The Soul Box Project has collected more than 197,000 origami boxes to display in an exhibit called This Loss We Carry.

Each box reflects the story of someone killed or injured by gun violence. They are personalized with names, art and messages, Soul Box Project says.

Tens of thousands of the boxes representing lives lost line an 800-foot wall on the main pavilion. Another 164,000 nearby represent those injured.

The organizers say the event is not anti-gun, although some boxes carry that message. Other messages urge people to treat guns responsibly by properly storing firearms.

You can see the exhibit Saturday and Sunday in between the Smithsonian Castle and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.