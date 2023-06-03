Nearly 2,000 People Walk Overnight to Raise Funds for Suicide Prevention in DC

Nearly 2,000 people are spending the entire night walking through Washington, D.C. on Saturday night to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Out of the Darkness Walk, a 16-mile trek through the night, is aimed at saving lives.

It’s a long path, but it’s one filled with purpose. Many of the participants, like Raymond and Mary Anne Burke, have lost loved ones.

“We can’t bring our son back, but what we can do is do everything in our power to change the stigma that’s associated with mental illness and suicide,” Raymond Burkes said.

It’s a goal shared by Chloe Stevens from Texas. She’s walking to honor her twin brother Clark, who died by suicide when they were 16.

“People don’t talk about suicide, and I remember feeling very isolated. And so it’s amazing to be able to come to an event like this with so many people here sharing the same passion and just bringing awareness to something that is preventable,” she said.

This year marks the 28th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. Over $2.5 million have been raised so far to fund research and provide mental health resources in schools and offices.

“I was moved by just the whole community of it and how everybody comes together for another, and I just needed to come. I needed it for my healing, and it helped a lot,” Te-Sheena Hope, who is walking in honor of her brother, said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

For more information on mental health resources in the DMV, visit our Changing Minds section.

“No matter how tired I am, no matter if my feet are hurting, we’re doing this so that nobody else has to feel the pain that they did,” Heather Sayers, who walks in honor of her friend, said.