NBC4 Wins Regional Murrow Awards for Website, Investigative Reporting

NBC4 Washington (WRC-TV) was the recipient of three 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its website and investigative reporting, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday.
In the Large Market Television category, NBC4 won the following:
Multimedia — For the sixth year in a row, NBCWashington.com has won the regional award for its online presence, function and reporting.
Local
Investigative Reporting — A News4 I-Team investigation into a charity run by a local sheriff’s office.
News Documentary — An I-Team special report into the troubled history of the Washington DC VA Medical Center.
The stories were reported by Scott MacFarlane. The I-Team has won a regional Murrow award for the seventh year in a row.
In the annual competition, NBC4 is part of Region 12, which includes TV and radio stations in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Murrow awards since 1971.