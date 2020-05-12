NBC4 Wins Regional Murrow Awards for Website, Investigative Reporting

NBC4 Washington (WRC-TV) was the recipient of three 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its website and investigative reporting, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday.

In the Large Market Television category, NBC4 won the following:

Multimedia — For the sixth year in a row, NBCWashington.com has won the regional award for its online presence, function and reporting.

Investigative Reporting — A News4 I-Team investigation into a charity run by a local sheriff’s office.

It may be the season for giving, but the I-Team found something unusual at one sheriff's charity event. Scott MacFarlane reports.

News Documentary — An I-Team special report into the troubled history of the Washington DC VA Medical Center.

Three years after the News4 I-Team began to investigate breakdowns at the D.C. VA Medical Center, what has changed? The I-Team takes you behind the scenes at the history of problems and shortcomings at the nation's flagship medical center serving our nation's veterans. News4's Scott MacFarlane reports.

The stories were reported by Scott MacFarlane. The I-Team has won a regional Murrow award for the seventh year in a row.

In the annual competition, NBC4 is part of Region 12, which includes TV and radio stations in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Murrow awards since 1971.