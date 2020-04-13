community

NBC4 Giveathon: Help Those in Need During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Here's how to help our communities in DC, Maryland and Virginia

NBC4 Give-a-thon

This Thursday, April 16, NBC4 is hosting an all-day giveathon to support non-profit organizations who are providing Covid-19 relief in a variety of ways.

Information on how you can donate money, learn how to donate goods or volunteer, and also how to get help will be posted here on Thursday and will remain here until this coronavirus pandemic is over.

If your organization would like to be included, please send an email to inthecommunity@nbcuni.com.

Local

marijuana 2 hours ago

Virginia Scraps Criminal Charges for Marijuana Possession

dc jail 3 hours ago

Inmate at DC Jail Dies of Coronavirus, in First Virus Death at Facility

We're Working 4 the Community, and Working 4 You.

In search of resources? Click here.

This article tagged under:

communitycoronavirusCOVID-19donatehow to help
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us