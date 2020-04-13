NBC4 Giveathon: Help Those in Need During the Coronavirus Pandemic

This Thursday, April 16, NBC4 is hosting an all-day giveathon to support non-profit organizations who are providing Covid-19 relief in a variety of ways.

Information on how you can donate money, learn how to donate goods or volunteer, and also how to get help will be posted here on Thursday and will remain here until this coronavirus pandemic is over.

If your organization would like to be included, please send an email to inthecommunity@nbcuni.com.

We're Working 4 the Community, and Working 4 You.

