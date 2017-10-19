NBC4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NBC4 celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month 2017 with a special reception at the Organization of American States on Oct. 5.

Two individuals and two organizations were honored for the ways in which they are Working 4 the Community.

The event was emceed by News4 anchor and reporter Erika Gonzalez.

The honorees:

Guests at the reception were treated to sweet and savory food from Escencias Panamenas Restaurant. Argentinian singer Francisco Pesqueira, who appeared Oct. 6-8 at Teatro De La Luna, and dancers Chivonnie Gius and Mario Cervantes from the Salsa with Silvia Dance Studio entertained the guests.

On Oct. 14, NBC4 presented “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage,” a half-hour special hosted by News4’s Erika Gonzalez and David Culver. Here are links to several segments from the show:

Donate Life/Washington Regional Transplant Community was proud to sponsor Hispanic Heritage Month with NBC4.