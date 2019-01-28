NBC4 Celebrates Black History Month

NBC4 continues to celebrate our diverse community with special programming during Black History Month.

Black History Month is recognized nationally in February as a time to reflect on historical and cultural achievements of African Americans in the United States.

Author and historian Carter G. Woodson established Negro History Week in February of 1926. The month of February was chosen because of the birthdays of abolistionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln.

The week was later expanded and renamed Black History Month.

You can see what the Smithsonian has planned for February to pay tribute to African Americans here.

NBC is celebrating the power of African-American Women for Black History Month this February in a series called #SheThrives.

On Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., we will broadcast a special, hosted by Nessa Diab: "Talk Stoop: Generation Leaders."

Nessa Diab, host of Talk Stoop, talks to legends, artists, trendsetters and pioneers who are changing the game and leading the way for their respective generations in honor of Black History Month.

Guests include, Ayesha Curry who talks to Nessa about her incredible budding business empire and reveals how she juggles everyday life with 3 kids and her NBA superstar husband, Stephen Curry; Broadway actress Christiani Pitts, the first black woman to play the starring role of Ann Darrow in King Kong; Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard; Artist and Author Charlamagne Tha God; and actress Condola Rashad who stars in Saint Joan on Broadway talks to Nessa about taking on this groundbreaking role and what it was like growing up with her famous mom, Phylicia Rashad.

On Feb. 23 at 5:30 a.m., News4 will air our annual Black History Month special. The special will air again on Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m.

The Prince George's African American Museum & Cultrual Center will hold the annual Black History Month Reception in February. Find the Prince George's African American Museum & Cultrual Center Calendar of Events here.

NBC4 is proud to continuously celebrate our region's diversity with the help of our partner, the Washington Regional Transplant Community.