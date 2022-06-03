NBC Sports Washington's Nationals Talk Podcast Added to Baseball Hall of Fame

NBCSW's Nats Talk podcast added to Baseball Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The National Baseball Hall of Fame added NBC Sports Washington's Nationals Talk episodes from the team’s 2019 postseason run to its Digital Media Collection, including recap episodes from all seven games of the World Series from that championship season.

Baseball fans can relive Nationals’ first World Series title by using the menu on the left hand side of the Hall’s Digital Media Collection, clicking “Classifications” and choosing “audio/visual materials.”

Hosted by Todd Dybas, Chase Hughes and Tim Shovers, the episodes detailed all seven games of the Nationals' World Series showdown with the Houston Astros -- plus a championship parade edition. The podcast was produced by Shovers and Tim McDonough and originally spearheaded by Ted Griggs, NBC Sports' former President of Group and Strategic Production, along with Seth Rubinroit, NBCUniversal Local's manager of content integrations and audio.

The Nationals claimed all four of their victories against Houston on the road, rebounding from a 3-2 series deficit and taking the series in seven dramatic games.

World Series Game 1: Soto Marvels & Bullpen Hangs On

Washington jumped out to a 1-0 series lead as Max Scherzer outdueled vaunted Astros ace Gerrit Cole. Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto both left the yard while Sean Doolittle shut the door with a four-out save to help the Nationals to a 5-4 win.

World Series Game 2: Nats' 7th Inning Explosion Leads to Rout

The Nationals carried over their momentum into Game 2, which saw the offense chase Cy Young winner Justin Verlander from the contest by scoring six runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 12-3 victory. Nine different players recorded a hit for Washington as the club sent the series back to D.C.

World Series Game 3: D.C. Takes Baseball's Center Stage Despite the Loss

In the first World Series game played in the nation's capital since 1933, the Astros wore down Aníbal Sánchez enough to steal a 4-1 win. Zack Greinke and the Houston bullpen scattered nine hits to keep the Nationals' bats at bay.

World Series Game 4: Bregman Grand Slam Puts the Nats to Bed

Game 4 was close until it wasn't. The Astros took a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning that stretched into an 8-1 advantage after Alex Bregman took Fernando Rodney deep for a grand slam. It evened up the series 2-2 with one game left in Washington.

World Series Game 5: Scherzer Late Scratch & No Help from the Ump

Joe Ross was forced to make a spot start for the injured Max Scherzer and kept the Nationals in the game with five solid innings. However, Cole proved to be too much for the home team and the Astros cruised to a 7-1 victory to take the lead in the series.

World Series Game 6: Strasburg & A Trio of HRs Have the Nats 1 Win Away

Back in Houston, Stephen Strasburg delivered with one of the most dominant starts of his career to help the Nationals win 7-2. Game 6 also saw the "Trea Turner play," Anthony Rendon picking the team up with a go-ahead homer and Juan Soto exchanging bat drops with Alex Bregman.

World Series Game 7: WORLD CHAMPS AFTER ANOTHER COMEBACK

It all came down to this. The Nationals once again fell behind in an elimination game but found a way to climb back into it, highlighted by Howie Kendrick's go-ahead home run off the foul pole. The 6-2 win gave D.C. its first World Series title in 95 years and the Nationals their first in franchise history.