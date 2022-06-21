NBC Sports Washington premieres Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Want to re-live the best moments of the Washington Capitals' 2021-22 season? Don't miss NBC Sports Washington's newest show Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22.
Remember when head coach Peter Laviolette debuted the Viking ax and shield? What about when Nicklas Backstrom reached the 1,000-point threshold early on in the season? Alex Ovechkin climbed up to third on the all-time goals list and Laviolette also climbed up the coaching tier with his 700th win.
The show will air Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET - prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche - in two 30-minute parts.
OFF THE ICE: BEST OF THE CAPITALS 2021-22 HOW TO WATCH
What: Off the Ice: Best of the Capitals 2021-22 Part 1 & Part 2
Local
When: Friday, June 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports channel finder)
Live Stream: You can stream Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.
Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 Season Part 1 (7 p.m. ET)
A review of the Caps 21-22 season, including a Nicklas Backstrom career retrospective and a look at the team's first-time NHL goal scorers.
- 2021-22 Season in Review
- First Time NHL Goal Scorers this season
- Who Looks Like a Viking?
- Ax and Shield for best performer in winning games
- Backstrom Career Retrospective as he reaches 1,000 Points scored
- Former NHL players Henrik & Daniel Sedin sit with Alan May to look back on Backstrom’s career and their background together playing in Sweden with Backy
- Backstrom’s teammates on what makes him a great teammate
- The origination of some Caps players' goal songs at Cap One Arena
- Past and current players on coach Laviolette reaching 700 career wins
Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 Season Part 2 (7:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom celebrate 1,000 games played together, plus a look back at milestones throughout Ovechkin's career.
- Al Koken sits with Ovechkin and Backstrom as they reach 1,000 games played together
- Caps teammates congratulate Ovi and Backy with special whiteboard messages for reaching 1,000 games played together
- The Stanley Cup Keeper of the Cup reflects on Ovechkin finally hoisting the Cup
- Playoff superstitions including growing a playoff beard
- Memories of winning the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas in 2018
- Can you draw the Stanley Cup? Caps players give it their best shot
- Told It Here podcast with Joe B and Locker looks back at the beginnings of the Ovi era
- A look back to Ovi moving past Jaromir Jagr into 3rd place all-time in goals scored
- Ovechkin’s teammates describe playing with Ovi
If you can't catch the premiere, don't worry. The show re-airs Saturday, June 25 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jun 26 at 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m.