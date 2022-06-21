NBC Sports Washington premieres Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Want to re-live the best moments of the Washington Capitals' 2021-22 season? Don't miss NBC Sports Washington's newest show Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22.

Remember when head coach Peter Laviolette debuted the Viking ax and shield? What about when Nicklas Backstrom reached the 1,000-point threshold early on in the season? Alex Ovechkin climbed up to third on the all-time goals list and Laviolette also climbed up the coaching tier with his 700th win.

The show will air Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET - prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche - in two 30-minute parts.

OFF THE ICE: BEST OF THE CAPITALS 2021-22 HOW TO WATCH

What: Off the Ice: Best of the Capitals 2021-22 Part 1 & Part 2

When: Friday, June 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports channel finder)

Live Stream: You can stream Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 Season Part 1 (7 p.m. ET)

A review of the Caps 21-22 season, including a Nicklas Backstrom career retrospective and a look at the team's first-time NHL goal scorers.

2021-22 Season in Review

First Time NHL Goal Scorers this season

Who Looks Like a Viking?

Ax and Shield for best performer in winning games

Backstrom Career Retrospective as he reaches 1,000 Points scored

Former NHL players Henrik & Daniel Sedin sit with Alan May to look back on Backstrom’s career and their background together playing in Sweden with Backy

Backstrom’s teammates on what makes him a great teammate

The origination of some Caps players' goal songs at Cap One Arena

Past and current players on coach Laviolette reaching 700 career wins

Off the Ice: Best of Capitals 2021-22 Season Part 2 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom celebrate 1,000 games played together, plus a look back at milestones throughout Ovechkin's career.

Al Koken sits with Ovechkin and Backstrom as they reach 1,000 games played together

Caps teammates congratulate Ovi and Backy with special whiteboard messages for reaching 1,000 games played together

The Stanley Cup Keeper of the Cup reflects on Ovechkin finally hoisting the Cup

Playoff superstitions including growing a playoff beard

Memories of winning the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas in 2018

Can you draw the Stanley Cup? Caps players give it their best shot

Told It Here podcast with Joe B and Locker looks back at the beginnings of the Ovi era

A look back to Ovi moving past Jaromir Jagr into 3rd place all-time in goals scored

Ovechkin’s teammates describe playing with Ovi

If you can't catch the premiere, don't worry. The show re-airs Saturday, June 25 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jun 26 at 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m.