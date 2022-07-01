NBA Rumors: Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for Massive Haul

By Eric Mullin

The Stifle Tower is on the move.

The Utah Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive haul that includes several players and first-round picks.

Minnesota is sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro and four future first-round picks to Utah in exchange for Gobert, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

