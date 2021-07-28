Navy Yard

Navy Yard Personnel Told to Stay Clear of Building as Police Respond to Incident

No injuries or "direct threats" were reported, Naval Support Activity Washington said

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC5

Navy Yard personnel were told to stay clear of a building Wednesday morning while police responded to an incident. No injuries or direct threats have been reported, Naval Support Activity Washington said.

Naval Support Activity Washington alerted people via Twitter to stay clear of Building 200, which is on the east end of the complex, near 11th and N streets SE.

What kind of incident police are responding to was not made clear.

"Heed all instructions from officers as they work to ensure the safety of our base community," Naval Support Activity Washington said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Navy YardWashington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us