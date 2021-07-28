Navy Yard Personnel Told to Stay Clear of Building as Police Respond to Incident

Navy Yard personnel were told to stay clear of a building Wednesday morning while police responded to an incident. No injuries or direct threats have been reported, Naval Support Activity Washington said.

Naval Support Activity Washington alerted people via Twitter to stay clear of Building 200, which is on the east end of the complex, near 11th and N streets SE.

What kind of incident police are responding to was not made clear.

"Heed all instructions from officers as they work to ensure the safety of our base community," Naval Support Activity Washington said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates