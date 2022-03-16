Navy Yard Lululemon Robbed 2 Days in a Row

Several suspects are wanted for robbing a Lululemon store in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood on both Saturday and Sunday, police say.

Surveillance video shows four suspects all wearing hoodies and face masks go into the store on Tingey Street SE on Saturday just after noon. They appear to walk around casually and say something to one of the employees at the store.

Then, the video cuts to the suspects grabbing armfuls of pants and shirts before they quickly leave the store.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, three suspects walked in the store and took $15,000 worth of clothing, according to a police report.

Video of that incident showed one suspect in a black hoodie and jeans bump into a store employee in the rush to steal items, while another suspect in a gray hoodie hurriedly grabbed everything he could before they both ran out of the store.

It appeared a second employee rushed after them to get cellphone video of them. Video of the getaway car showed a gray or silver Kia four-door with temporary tags.

It's unclear at this time if the two thefts are related.

Police are asking anyone who can identify any of the suspects or who knows anything to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.