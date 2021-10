Naval Support Activity Bethesda, home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a bomb threat, officials say.

The installation received an anonymous call at about 8:45 a.m. “stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10.”

An investigation is ongoing.

All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic, officials said. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.