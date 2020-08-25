Annapolis

Naval Academy to Use Empty Dorm Rooms for Quarantines If Necessary

Earlier this summer, St. John’s announced the college would hold online-only instruction this fall, leaving its campus housing unoccupied

By Associated Press

St. John's College campus in Annapolis, Maryland
Mark Gail/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The U.S. Naval Academy will house some of its midshipmen in dorms at neighboring St. John’s College this fall.

The academy announced Monday that an agreement was signed last week with the private liberal arts college in Annapolis, Maryland.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the academy has set aside about 130 contingency rooms in its Bancroft Hall dormitory for quarantine and isolation requirements, if needed. About 375 midshipmen will move to dorms at St. John's in the coming weeks, the academy said.

St. John's is about a block away from the academy.

Earlier this summer, St. John’s announced the college would hold online-only instruction this fall, leaving its campus housing unoccupied.

