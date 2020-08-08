Maryland

Naval Academy to Hold Mix of In-Person and Online Learning

By Associated Press

The United States Naval Academy Chapel and campus.
John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. Naval Academy is bringing students back to Annapolis, Maryland, for the fall semester with a mix on in-person and online learning.

The academy announced Friday that about 90% of the 4,600 midshipmen will reside in Bancroft Hall. Several alternatives are being explored for the remaining 500 students. The academy says the goal is for all students to live in the Annapolis area.

The return of the brigade began in mid-July. It will continue to be staggered through early-September. When they arrive, they will be tested for COVID-19. Then, they will be placed on a 14-day restriction of movement, followed by a second test for the coronavirus.

