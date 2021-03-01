Annapolis

Naval Academy Returns to Remote Learning as COVID-19 Spreads

By Associated Press

US Naval Academy
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The United States Naval Academy says it's returning classes to remote learning because there's been an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The change took effect Sunday and will be in place for at least 10 days, The Capital Gazette reports.

New restrictions also include students eating all of their meals in dorm rooms. Midshipmen will be permitted up to two hours a day of outdoor physical activity daily. And they can only have one roommate.

Local

Northern Virginia 12 mins ago

Some Alexandria and Arlington Students Return to the Classroom This Week

mental health 19 mins ago

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Program Provides Mental Health Services for DC Schools

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All sports practices and events are suspended with the exception of varsity women’s and men’s basketball.

“While our midshipman population is young and healthy, and likely able to rebound from COVID-19, there are still too many unknowns with COVID-19 to take this situation lightly. The health and safety of our entire Naval Academy family is, and will remain, my highest priority while we continue to execute our mission of developing our future naval leaders,” Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AnnapolisNaval AcademyU.S. Naval Academy
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us