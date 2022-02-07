‘Natural Nurturer': Woman Found Dead on DC-295 Was Mother of 6

A woman who was found fatally wounded on DC-295 on Saturday morning was a mother of six who left home to get breakfast for her kids and never returned, her sister said.

Passion Pleasant died after she was shot and stabbed multiple times. She was in a relationship with the man charged in her death, her sister said Monday. She lived in Northeast D.C. and was 32.

“My sister was a compassionate person. She always wanted to be of assistance. She always wanted to help somebody — just a natural nurturer,” Portia Pleasant, her sister, said Monday.

D.C. police responded to southbound D.C. 295, also known as the Anacostia Freeway, at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday. An unconscious person had been reported.

Court documents say several people, including a nurse and an off-duty EMT, stopped on the roadway when they saw a man lying on top of a woman.

They began first aid and CPR, and told police the man was still on the scene. When police arrived, he tried to leave, court documents say.

Officers found Pleasant on the ground near a car, with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead, and a medical examiner later determined she had been shot five times.

Gregory Johnson, 30, of Southeast D.C., was charged with second-degree murder. Police called the offense “domestic in nature.”

Johnson was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, and data showed him near Pleasant’s home the morning she was killed, court document say.

Pleasant was in a relationship with Johnson and had been trying to get out of it, her sister said.

“She had made it clear to me that she didn’t want to deal with him anymore, and she was trying to find a way for him not to contact her,” she said.

Pleasant worked as a hostess and waitress, and was raising three boys and three girls on her own.

“I’m devastated,” her sister said through tears. “She had a lot of people who loved her."

Court records say police noticed injuries on Johnson consistent with a fight. He denied harming Pleasant. He was ordered to undergo a mental health exam and was held without bond.

Pleasant is the fourth domestic homicide victim in D.C. so far this year, out of a total of 15 killings.

Sierra Johnson died last month after police say her boyfriend shot her in a car in front of her children. Johnson, 27, was pregnant and the alleged gunman did not want her to carry the pregnancy to term, court documents say.

Nine of the 28 homicides under investigation in the entire D.C. area last month were domestic in nature, according to information from police compiled by News4.