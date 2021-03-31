Nats Park Bites: New Foods Ahead of Nationals Opening Day

As the Nationals prepare to hit home runs at Nationals Park, fans can also 'hit it out the park' by tasting new food items arriving ahead of the Nationals Opening Day.

From savory beef tacos to crispy waffle fries, Nationals Park is amplifying its concessions and beverage menu and stands.

Concessions and retail at the park will not accept cash.

The Nationals play at 7:09 p.m. on Thursday as part of the 2021 MLB Opening Day.

To learn more about opening day, visit here.

